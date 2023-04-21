Police say a woman was arrested on a DUI charge after causing a two-car crash north of Reno early Friday morning.
The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on Stead Blvd. near the JC Penney warehouse.
Police tell us a BMW was heading north when it crossed into the southbound lane and hit a small SUV.
30-year-old Griselda Marquez was briefly hospitalized, then booked into the Washoe County Jail.
The other driver was hospitalized, while a passenger inside Marquez's car was not hospitalized.
The roadway was temporarily closed, but is now back open to traffic.