Authorities say a man was taken to the hospital after his pickup truck ended up in the Truckee River in Verdi.
The incident initially happened before 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Nevada State Police say a Ford F-150 was heading west on SR 40 near Fallbrook when it hit a guardrail and then went into the water on the south side of the bridge.
The truck floated south for approximately 30 yards before stopping.
The driver was rescued out of the truck through the collaboration of the HASTY TEAM Washoe County Search and Rescue, and Reno Fire.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary measures with unknown injuries.
No one else was inside the truck.
Nevada State Police along with Reno Fire, REMSA, NDOT, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.
(NSP contributed to this report.)
Using booms to collect any oil or fuels coming from the truck in the Truckee