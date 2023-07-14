Two men face charges in connection with an armed casino robbery in Minden early Friday morning.
Deputies say the men robbed the COD Casino just before 5 a.m.
After deputies found their car in a neighborhood, they say 33-year-old Chase Henderson fired shots at the officer, hitting his patrol car.
During a search of nearby neighborhoods, police say they found 43-year-old Andrew Toomey in a yard while Henderson was found hiding under some plywood in another yard.
Both suspects were arrested and booked into Douglas County Jail on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon. Deputies say Henderson faces an additional charge of attempted homicide of an officer and battery on an officer.
Authorities say there’s no active threat to the community.
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is helping in the investigation.