Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY... * CHANGES...No major changes. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 102-109 degrees expected in valley locations and mid 90s for higher elevations such as Virginia City this weekend. Overnight lows may also be near or above record warm levels. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Greater Reno- Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest days will be today and Sunday with a few degrees of cooling on Monday. The warmest night is expected to be Sunday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&