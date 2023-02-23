Two people are behind bars in connection with a burglary spree from December 2022 to February 2023.
In January 2023, the WCSO Property Detective Division noticed a dramatic uptick in high loss residential burglaries. Certain aspects of the burglaries indicated that they might possibly be related.
During the investigation, authorities say WCSO Property Detectives and the Regional Crime Suppression Unit developed information that Jacob Cooper and Aisha Alvarado (aka Aisha Bailey) were responsible for multiple burglaries currently under investigation regionally.
Authorities arrested Cooper and Alvarado for Burglary, Home Invasion, Grand Larceny, Grand Larceny Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Ex-felon Possession of a Firearm.
Additional information led detectives to believe that more alleged crimes were committed in California.
Detectives say they will be announcing a public viewing on seized items to return stolen property to its owner. Details of the viewing will be made at a later date.
This investigation is ongoing.
Detectives are requesting anyone with information on this investigation to contact Detective Hoops at CHoops@washoecounty.gov, reference case #WC23-760.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)