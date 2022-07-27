Two men are behind bars accused of robbing several vape/smoke shops and bars in the Reno area this summer.
Reno Police say 35-year-old Jarrod Silva and 24-year-old Alec Ruscetta were arrested Tuesday in connection with alleged armed robberies dating to June 21, 2022.
The men were arrested by detectives with the Reno Police Department Robbery Homicide Unit, along with the Regional Crime Suppression Unit and the ATF.
The investigation remains ongoing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to 775-322-4900.