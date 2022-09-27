Authorities say they arrested two people in connection with a drug trafficking and gun investigation.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies, working in conjunction with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) arrested Reno residents Don White and Lameda Allen on multiple charges on September 17th.
Deputies say they were stopped while heading on I-80 east near Boomtown. Authorities say more than five pounds of methamphetamine and a loaded semi-automatic handgun were found inside the car.
Both White and Allen were booked into the Washoe County jail for several felony charges.
White was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Allen was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking, a parole and probation violation and multiple traffic violations.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Refer to case #WC22-4870.