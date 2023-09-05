Authorities say they've arrested two people in connection with a drug investigation in White Pine County.
Nevada State Police say the Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force arrested 49-year-old Shawn McQueen and 45-year-old Megan Griego, for two counts of Sales of a Controlled Substance on August 17.
The charges were a result of an investigation into McQueen and Griego for allegedly selling Methamphetamine in White Pine County on multiple occasions.
Both were booked into the White Pine County Jail - McQueen with a $15,000 bail, and Griego with a $25,000 bail. More arrests may be forthcoming in this investigation.
The Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force is comprised of the Nevada State Police - Investigation Division, White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nevada Department of Corrections.
(Nevada State Police contributed to this report.)