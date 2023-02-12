Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office arrested two Silver Springs residents for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle while also being in possession of drugs.
On the morning of February 11, 2023, Deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office took a stolen vehicle report in the Silver Springs area.
The sheriff's office says the victim in this case identified 34-year-old Silver Springs resident Travis Gumataotao as the person responsible for stealing the vehicle.
Later in the afternoon, a Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy located the stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
Gumataotao was identified as the driver and immediately taken into custody.
The passenger of the vehicle, identified as 46-year-old Silver Springs resident Dawn Grimes was detained.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Blady was deployed and alerted to the presence of controlled substances within the vehicle.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed Methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Ms. Grimes was then placed under arrest as well.
Both Mr. Gumataotao and Ms. Grimes were booked into the Lyon County Jail for:
Grand Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine).
Both suspects have a bail of $37,500.00.
(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)