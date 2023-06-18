Crews with the Reno Fire Department responded to a duplex fire near the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center Sunday
Just after 2:00 p.m., fire crews reported to the area of Carville Drive and Sutro Street for a possible structure fire.
The Reno Fire Department says the fire occurred and was contained to one duplex unit.
Two people were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The duplex where the fire started is a complete loss and the residents are displaced.
As a result of the fire, Sutro Street was temporarily closed from 9th Street to Oddie Boulevard but has since reopened.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.