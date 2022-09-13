On Friday, Sept. 16, Dutch Bros in Reno will donate $1 from every drink sold to help create a brighter future for local youth. The funds will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.
For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. As the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (Bigs) and children (Littles), ages 6 through 18, in communities across the country. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.
“Dutch Bros knows how important it is to support the youth of our communities,” said Travis Boersma, co-founder and executive chairman of Dutch Bros. “We’re excited to partner with our customers and communities to make a difference for future generations.”
Since 2011, Dutch Bros has designated one day every year to raise money for local youth organizations. Local operators choose where their donations go to ensure all of the communities benefit directly.