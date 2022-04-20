Bird scooters are coming to Reno with an official launch scheduled for Thursday.
The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting event at noon at Reno City Hall at 1 East Street.
It will cost $1 to unlock and 39-cents per minute. But it will be half off for students, seniors, those who are on fixed income. They say if it goes three feet without being associated with a rider, their team gets notified. And if you leave it places other than its parking lot, you will be penalized.
Earlier this month, the Reno City Council approved an Exclusive Franchise Agreement between Bird and the City of Reno for an E-Scooter Share Program in the Downtown and Midtown areas.
The three-year agreement includes a 90-day notice for termination for any reason. The initial fleet size will include about 250 e-scooters.
The fleet will phase up over the course of about one month, and the full fleet will be available in June.
(City of Reno contributed to this report.)