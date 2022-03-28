One person is dead after an early morning crash near Veterans and South Meadows Parkways in Reno.
When emergency crews arrived to the scene just before 1 a.m., they cut the unidentified driver out of the car, but that person later died at the hospital.
Police say it's unknown if speed or impairment were factors in this case as the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188.
You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
Early morning extrication accident, South Reno‼️— Reno Firefighters (@RenoFirefighter) March 28, 2022
Reno firefighters assigned to E12, T1 and SQ1 quickly stabilized and removed the single patient trapped inside the mangled vehicle. pic.twitter.com/abcR2qZdFc