Reno fire crews are investigating a small brush fire that broke out near Fisherman's Park early Monday morning.
Fire crews say the five-by-five foot fire was quickly knocked down, after 6:30 a.m.
Firefighters tell us this latest fire is one of many still under investigation from this past week and as of now, they don't know if the other similar fires are connected.
"We can’t specifically say what is causing the uptick. There are some factors. There’s been an increase in human activity in the Downtown core. The weather is of course maybe part of that. We have hot weather, people are out and about and they’re being more active," says Captain John Beck, Reno Fire Department.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.