An investigation is underway after an early morning house fire on Skyridge Lane in Sparks.
The fire was first reported just before 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.
When crews arrived on scene, they say they found a basement and balcony on fire.
Sparks Fire says a total of 21 personnel responded to the fire, including 4 engines. REMSA Health also responded as a precaution.
The Red Cross is helping 5 people and four animals displaced by the fire. Sparks Fire also says that there were several animals that did not survive.
A portion of Wedekind Road and Skyridge Lane remains closed while crews clear the scene.