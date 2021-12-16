Fire Still
An investigation is underway after an early morning house fire on Skyridge Lane in Sparks. 

The fire was first reported just before 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. 

When crews arrived on scene, they say they found a basement and balcony on fire. 

Sparks Fire says a total of 21 personnel responded to the fire, including 4 engines. REMSA Health also responded as a precaution. 

The Red Cross is helping 5 people and four animals displaced by the fire. Sparks Fire also says that there were several animals that did not survive. 

A portion of Wedekind Road and Skyridge Lane remains closed while crews clear the scene.

