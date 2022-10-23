Early voting started this weekend on Saturday October 23, and goes for 14 days ending November 4th.
They have 18 early voting locations where you can also update your voter registration or do same day voting registration.
Officials are saying this year, they expect a good turnout for early voting.
Jamie Rodriguez, the Interim Registrar Voters for Washoe County says, "We hope that people continue to take advantage of the multitude of options that we provide our voters here and participate in all of those options including early voting." They also say ballots have to be mailed in by election day on November 8th. If you received a ballot and forget to bring it in to early voting...Rodriguez mentions "If you are out and about and decide to vote and think 'oh I forgot my ballot I can't vote' not a problem, you can still vote you just have to sign an affidavit stating that you don't intend to use that mail in ballot."
Many of the early voters we spoke today say everyone should get out there and vote. Gladys Cupp, an early voter says, "A lot of people say, 'Oh my vote doesn't count' but it does." Some residents tell us they like to vote early because they might be busy during the main voting day, and most work Monday through Friday, taking advantage of the convenience it provides. Richard Allegretti another early voter says, "I don't have to stand in line, I remember one year we stood in line for at least an hour." Today he shared his voting experience took 5 minutes, making for a quick trip.
Regardless of who they plan to vote for, the people we spoke to all agreed on one thing: Voting is important...Cupp encourages "Everybody that's old enough to vote should vote." Allegretti adds "It's your right to vote, it's your right to choose who you want to represent you."