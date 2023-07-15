The Eddy House is asking for your help assisting unhoused people with necessities during the ongoing heat wave.
In a post on twitter, the charitable organization is asking people to donate water bottles and ice packs to help unhoused people who can't find shelter.
Their outreach teams will distribute the donations.
The Eddy House is also hosting a Drop-In Center and Emergency Shelter on Williow Street in Reno. It is open 24 hours a day for those looking to escape the heat and access their services.