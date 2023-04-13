Washoe County schools got a big donation from the Education Alliance of Washoe County from their ‘Caring for Classrooms’ fund.
"Our goal was $1,000 to every single Washoe County School District school, that's $103,000. We exceeded that goal giving back $143,000 and it's thanks to our wonderful supporters and donors,” says Kendall Inskip, Executive Director of Education Alliance of Washoe County.
Music students at Glenn Duncan performed Polynesian songs at the check presentation Thursday.
The $143,000 donation will support underfunded needs of principals and students.
“It provides them opportunities to do things outside the box we wouldn't be able to do normally. And it all benefits students which is the whole reason we're here,” Ryan Smith, Glenn Duncan Elementary School principal.
The Education Alliance raised the money during their fundraiser ‘An Evening of Pure Imagination’ will be on November 18th of this year.
Tickets go on sale in June and will be posted to their website.