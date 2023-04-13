Thursday was Education Day at the Reno Aces game - kids got the opportunity to tour a 2 News van and learn about other organizations in the community.
The 2 News team were out at Greater Nevada Field where students showed up in school buses and filling the seats.
"Kids right now on our concourse, they're learning about electricity, they're learning about mountains, they're learning about volcanoes. They're learning about all this stuff, all centered around the Aces and just being a community focal point which we're so excited to be a part of,” says Vince Ruffino, Vice President of Marketing and Communications.
Other organizations that came out for education day today included NV Recycles, Envirolution, the Bureau of Land Management, reno fire and more!
The Aces gave out workbooks for students to engage and learn more about the STEM opportunities around -- all while enjoying a game against the Sacramento River Cats.
By the way, Sacramento won over Reno, 8-6.
Reno’s six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats continues Friday at Greater Nevada Field, with the first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. PT.
Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting “TIXX” to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting “MEMBER” to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.