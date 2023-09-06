Einstein Bros. Bagels in south Reno appears to be getting ready to reopen.
Our crews caught this reopening sign posted outside the Kietzke Lane restaurant on Wednesday.
It says it's reopening mid-October, though a specific date hasn't been announced.
As we've been following, the restaurant has been closed for months after heavy winter storms damaged its roof.
ORIGINAL STORY: AUGUST 7, 2023
Einstein Bros. Bagels in south Reno remains closed months after a winter storm damaged the roof. But now, Einstein's says it's waiting on Washoe County to approve their reopening plan, while the county says it's still waiting for Einstein's to make corrections they requested in June.
Many viewers have asked us why the restaurant is still closed.
This is what we found out -
The Washoe County Health District says they met with Einstein on June 13th and are awaiting for their below corrections "to be incorporated into a revised plan before we move forward."
WCHD says it identified three issues:
1. Revised plans must clarify the location, make, model, and purpose of each RPPA backflow device for the facility.
2. Revised plans must show the location of the handwashing sink that is located near the door to the office.
3. Revised plans must call out the door that will be removed to allow access from the front service counter to the handwashing sink in the 3-compartment sink room that is located near the office.
A previous sign on the glass door read:
“Unfortunately, Einstein’s is STILL closed due to WASHOE COUNTY permitting. We would like nothing more than to give the public a reopening date, but we have been patiently waiting five months ourselves to move forward with the rebuilding of our restaurant. We are at a standstill until the county grants us our building permits. As soon as we hear from the county, we will have an actual reopening date to give the city of Reno.
-Einstein’s management”