The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is debunking a rumor that the National Guard clearing snow from private home roofs in El Dorado County and residents can contact their local Fire department to request roof clearance.
El Dorado County’s request for National Guard support was denied by the State of California and there are no State, County or City government resources for roof clearance of private residences.
If you are concerned for your safety because of heavy snow loads or compromised structures, you should consider leaving your home immediately.