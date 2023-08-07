El Dorado County authorities say they have arrested a special education transportation driver on several sexual assault charges.
Deputies say on May 31st, the Sheriff's Office received a report a dependent adult was sexually assaulted by a transportation driver employed by the El Dorado County Office of Education.
This week, deputies announced that Tarik "Ty" Manasrah was arrested.
Deputies say Manasrah was employed as a special education transportation driver with the Office of Education from October 2021 to present.
Manasrah was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and faces multiple sexual assault charges. He is not eligible for bail.
Deputies say they're working to contact families who may be affected.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, contact Detective M. Sosa at (530) 621-4711 or sosam@edso.org.
(El Dorado County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)