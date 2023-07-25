If you need to get around in Truckee, why not try an electric bike?
Electric bike share company BCycle has started offering services in Truckee, with full access to their system opening at the end of last month.
The first phase pf Truckee's BCycle system features 50 pedal-assist electric bikes.
Those bikes can be picked up from and dropped off at 100 docks which are clustered at stations throughout Truckee.
BCycle plans to introduce more docking stations throughout the community in future riding seasons. Stations will be located from Donner Lake to the Truckee River Legacy trailhead in Glenshire, according to a release from BCycle.
The electric bikes, which feature a pedal-assist motor that propels riders up to a maximum assist of 17 miles per hour, can be found and unlocked from docking stations using the BCycle mobile app.
Riders can also use the BCycle app to plan bike-safe routes to their destination and find open docks to return their bike.
The bike share system is scheduled to operate yearly from May through October, weather permitting, and will pause operations during the winter months.