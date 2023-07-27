Elko Police report the BLM is closing off an abandoned mine shaft after kids found dynamite in it this week.
The Elko Bomb Squad responded to a mine shaft located in Paradise Valley - just north of Winnemucca and safely disposed of the dynamite as well as blasting caps that were found on the ground.
The BLM and Humboldt County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.
Police say the Elko Bomb Squad is one of four bomb squads in Nevada and responds to explosive hazards in Elko County, Humboldt County, Eureka County, White Pine County, and Lander County.
Police remind everyone that it is never safe to wander into abandoned mine shafts due to dangers including bad air, cave-ins and the possibility of contracting Hantavirus from the rodents that frequent those areas.
(Elko Police Department contributed to this report.)