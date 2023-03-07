With winter weather conditions continuing, Elko County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Search and Rescue team continue to provide assistance to citizens stranded in outlying areas of Elko County.
On March 01, 2023, deputies and Search and Rescue members worked with Med-Ex to transport a patient from a snowbound residence to an awaiting ambulance.
On March 4, 2023, deputies worked with Search and Rescue members to transport 6 adults and 4 children from the West side of Murdock Mountain.
On March 6, 2023, deputies transported a subject stranded in a residence several miles out Boyd-Kennedy Road to the Spring Creek area.
Also on March 6, 2023 Search and Rescue members assisted 2 adults and 1 child who had become stuck in the snow on the West side of Murdock Mountain.
Later on March 6, 2023, deputies assisted 4 adults who had become stuck on Harrison Pass in a U-Haul truck.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office urges the public to use caution when traveling in Elko County.
Please be proactive in being prepared by carrying extra clothing, food and water.
If you are going to be in the hills, please make certain your have a device which can send your GPS location in case of an emergency.
(Elko County Sheriff's Office)