The Elko County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who they say is wanted on multiple charges including failing to obey laws regarding registration of a sex offender.
The sheriff's office says 62-year-old John Thomas Falvey is wanted for Fail to obey laws and regulations regarding registration of a sex offender as well as Indecent or obscene exposure (first offense)
Falvey's last known address was in Deeth, NV.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Falvey, you are asked to contact the Elko County Sheriff's Office at 775-738-3421.
(Elko County Sheriff's Office)