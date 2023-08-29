The Elko County Sheriff's Office is searching for 24-year-old Tyree Adams on felony charges of eluding a peace officer, obstructing/resisting a peace officer, and various traffic related charges.
He is described as a white man approximately six feet tall and weighing 245 pounds. He has a tattoo above his right eyebrow, both of his arms and his chest.
On July 23 around 11 a.m., an Elko Police Officer observed him driving a silver four door passenger car at an excess speed of 80 MPG near Elko High School.
Officers then began pursuing the vehicle, but stopped the pursuit shortly thereafter due to the danger posed to the public because of excessive speeds in 25 MPH speed zones.
On the same day at 4:21 p.m., his vehicle was located at the intersection of Mountain City Highway and West Sage Street.
Having allegedly noticed a police vehicle in the area, Adams placed the vehicle in reverse forcing other traffic to take evasive action to avoid being hit.
Officers decided to pursue the vehicle a second time due to the continued reckless driving by Adams.
The vehicle was eventually chased to the end of the cul-de-sac at Front Street and 5th Street where Adams jumped into the Humboldt River to elude capture.
If anyone knows of Adams whereabouts, they are asked to contact Elko Dispatch at 775-777-7300.
(Elko County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)