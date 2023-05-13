The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is urging citizens to remain alert for calls from scammers appearing to be with Wells Fargo Bank.
There have been several reports recently of people being contacted by callers appearing affiliated with Wells Fargo Bank.
The callers can provide banking and credit line account numbers as well as balances. They then ask for your password to assist you.
The Sheriff's Office says to not give anyone your account numbers or account passwords.
According to their website Phishing Email and Text Scams – Wells Fargo, Wells Fargo will never ask for your card PIN, temporary access code or online banking password.
If you are contacted in this manner, contact Wells Fargo directly at the number on the back of your debit or credit card.
(Elko County Sheriff's Office)