Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), the fifth largest state office of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, with affiliate offices in the Clark, Elko, Humboldt and Washoe County school districts, has announced the inaugural recipient of the Elaine P. Wynn Stronger Together Scholarship, a new four-year scholarship created this year specifically for CIS case-managed high school seniors.
The inaugural scholarship recipient and winner is Isaac Cuevas Ruelas, a high school senior from Elko High School.
The scholarship was created to award a student who has dug deep within themselves to successfully put their life and education on a positive path, doing whatever it takes to rise above obstacles or challenges, and to learn to believe in themselves and their future.
Ruelas will be awarded up to a total of $10,000, paid out in increments of up to $2,500 each year for over four years, contingent upon meeting requirements annually.
Ruelas has plans to attend Great Basin College in the fall to pursue an associate degree in psychology. As a child to immigrant parents who came to the United States from Mexico, Ruelas is the first in his family to go to college.
"I want to say thank you to Communities In Schools for this opportunity,” said Ruelas. “I know this privilege doesn't come to many, and I promise that I will do my absolute best at Great Basin College to make the most of this scholarship. I plan to use the scholarship towards furthering my education in the field of psychology.”
CIS received nearly 100 applications for the inaugural Elaine P. Wynn Stronger Together Scholarship.
Part of the application was to write a personal essay, in either English or Spanish, about how post-secondary school will contribute to the student’s academic and/or career goals and what drives them to pursue post-secondary education.