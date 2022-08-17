Elko County police have a man in custody accused of running over a family member with his car.
Police say they found a 33-year-old victim in the roadway at 5th and Cedar Streets just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The victim was hospitalized but told police the suspect had threatened him via text messages - and continued to do so when police were speaking with him in the hospital.
Police arrested the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Mark Robert Forcum after finding him near his home.
He's charged with attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.
The investigation is ongoing.