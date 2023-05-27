Authorities say an Elko Police officer responding to a report of an "aggressive dog" shot and injured the animal after it charged at him.
At around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, an Elko Police Officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of View Drive on a report of an aggressive dog running at large.
Police say the officer located the dog and after attempting to contain the dog, the dog became aggressive running and growling at the officer.
The officer believed that he was about to be bit and fired two shots at the dog.
The dog was wounded but was not killed.
The owner of the dog arrived on scene shortly thereafter and was able to contain the dog to be taken for veterinary care.
The officer fell down during the incident but was not significantly injured.
The Elko County Sheriff's Office was notified and will be conducting an investigation into the shooting.
(Elko Police)