The Elko Police Department need help identifying suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station over the weekend.
On Saturday, March 4, Elko Police Officers responded to the Sinclair Gas Station on North 5th Street on a report of an armed robbery.
The person reporting the robbery said that two suspects, both dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks, entered the gas station and took money.
Both suspects were armed with what appeared to be semi-automatic handguns.
One patron was also inside the business at the time of the robbery and was held at gunpoint.
The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival in what appeared to be a white, 4 door sedan, possibly a Toyota.
The sedan was occupied by one additional person and appeared to be waiting for the pair while the robbery was being committed.
If you have any information concerning this robbery, please contact the Elko Police Department at 775-777-7310 or the Secret Witness Line at 775-322-4900.
(Elko Police Department)