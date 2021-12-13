TIME Magazine has named Elon Musk ‘Person of the Year.’
The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX became the world's richest person in 2021.
TIME has named a Person of the Year since 1927.
The magazine picks someone who impacted a group, movement, or idea over the past year.
This year TIME did not release a shortlist of contenders for the spot.
TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal writes, “Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too. In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world’s richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society.”
Felsenthal continues, “Musk’s rise coincides with broader trends of which he and his fellow technology magnates are part cause and part effect: the continuing decline of traditional institutions in favor of individuals; government dysfunction that has delivered more power and responsibility to business; and chasms of wealth and opportunity. In an earlier era, ambitions on the scale of interplanetary travel were the ultimate collective undertaking, around which Presidents rallied nations….For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society’s most daring and disruptive transformations, Elon Musk is TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year.”