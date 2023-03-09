A member of the Ely Shoshone Tribe has been sentenced to prison after causing fatal injuries to a three-year-old girl.
31-year-old, Colon Jackson, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to one count of voluntary manslaughter within Indian Country.
Jackson is now sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. This is the maximum sentence for voluntary manslaughter of a three-year-old girl.
According to the court, on January 9, 2019, on the Ely Shoshone Indian Reservation, the victim’s mother picked her up from day care and took her home so Jackson could care for her while her she was at work.
While the three-year-old girl was in Jackson’s care, he shook and threw the victim’s body. Jackson called the victim’s mother to tell her that the girl was unconscious. The mother took the child to the emergency room in Ely, where the girl was then flown to Salt Lake City.
She died from the injuries caused by Jackson.
“The defendant’s senseless act resulted in the death of a child,” said United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “Today’s sentence sends a clear message that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are working steadfast to seek justice for victims. In collaboration with state, local, Tribal, and federal law enforcement partners, we are committed to investigating reports of missing and murdered Indigenous people, also prioritizing the disproportionately high rates of violence against women and girls.”
If you have information concerning a missing or murdered person in Indian Country, please contact your local FBI office or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can stay anonymous.