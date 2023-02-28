For the fourth year, Ely will light up the high desert dark skies with filmmakers, artists and musicians, during the Film, Art, and Music Festival (FAM). Events and screenings will run from March 10 through March 12, 2023.
The festivities include a red-carpet premiere of "The Great Basin Film" by Chivas Devinck and a black-tie gala at the Central Theatre on Friday. The weekend will also feature the “Home Means Nevada” art contest, live music and special tours of the Nevada Northern Railway Museum— the site of several movies filmed in White Pine County.
Festival-goers will have a lot of opportunities to see a variety of films. With 39 features and short films submitted from Poland, South Korea, Ukraine, Brazil, Croatia, and the US, this year is shaping up to be an international film festival. Judges will view all submitted films and create a curated list to screen the best films for the three-day festival.
Short and Feature Film Contest: The 2023 FAM Festival has expanded opportunities for filmmakers for its Independent Film contests. Filmmakers have two categories to compete in: Amateur (18 and under) or Professional (19 or older), Short Film (under 20 minutes), or Feature Length Film (50 to 120 minutes). All submissions must be original short films and appropriate for all ages. Awards and cash prizes will be handed out through a Judge's Award, Nevada’s First Lady’s Choice, and the coveted Audience Award for best picture.
For full contest details, click here: Ely FAM Film | Ely Film, Art, Music Festival
“Home Means Nevada” Art & Photo Contest: Artists are welcome to submit their entries in the medium of their choice, from digital and graphic arts to photography, sculpture, paint or even pencil (photography will be judged separately). The pieces will be on display from March 11-12 at the Ely Art Bank. Featured prizes will include Best in Show, Mayor’s Selection, and Audience Favorite. The deadline for submissions is March 8, 2023.
For more information, click here: Ely FAM Art | Ely Film, Art, Music Festival
Expanded Music This Year: The music festival side will include multiple live performances this year. There will be musical events at the Ely Art Bank Awards Gala and during the Red Carpet-Black Tie Charity Ball - an event whose purpose is to save the Ely Centennial Fine Arts Building in downtown Ely. The musical guest is Hot House West, a 14-piece orchestra and band, and they will also perform for the public the following night at Taproot’s The Space in Downtown Ely on Saturday night.
VIP Experience: VIP membership pass gives ticket holders access to all feature films and entry to special VIP events, including the Red Carpet Gala on opening night, an art gallery opening, Sunset, Stars and Champagne trains ride at Nevada Northern Railway, and a live concert featuring popular music from movies.
For the full festival schedule and to book tickets, visit: Ely Film, Art, Music Festival | Ely Film, Art, Music Festival (elyfam.org)