Construction on the Topaz Lake Emergency Repair Project is anticipated to begin Monday, July 10, to repair a section of U.S. 395 in northern Mono County.
This project will realign a half-mile-long portion of the highway that sustained heavy winter storm damage. Once the repair project is complete, the pavement through this section will shift away from the lake, straightening out the current curve of the road.
Construction is expected to last throughout summer and into fall. U.S. 395 will remain open with traffic control measures for the duration of the project. Starting July 6, crews will perform a minor realignment of the current traffic control area before construction begins. During construction hours, there will be one-way traffic control with flaggers. Outside construction hours, the traffic control signal currently in place along Topaz Lake will conduct the one-way traffic control.
Drivers should be aware that traffic may be temporarily stopped due to construction, and crews may need to shift from one-way traffic control to pilot car-led traffic escorts. When traffic escorts are in place, drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
Travelers are asked to be attentive of workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone, and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
(Caltrans)