The latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of voters finds 42% of voters support Adam Laxalt for US Senate, while 41% support incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto.
Eleven percent are undecided, and 4% plan to vote for someone else.
Since the July Emerson Nevada poll, Cortez Masto’s support has decreased by three points while Laxalt’s support has increased by one point.
Regardless of whom they support, 54% expect Senator Cortez Masto to win while 46% expect Laxalt to win.
Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling said, “Men and women break nearly in opposite directions; male voters break for Laxalt by six and women voters break for Cortez Masto by seven. Additionally, Cortez Masto holds a 19-point lead among Hispanic voters and 27-point lead among Black voters, whereas Laxalt leads White voters by 9.”
In the gubernatorial election, 40% plan to vote for incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak and Republican Joe Lombardo respectively.
Twelve percent are undecided, and 4% plan to support someone else.
Since the July Emerson poll, Sisolak’s support has decreased by four points while Lombardo’s support has held at 40%.
A majority of voters (52%) expect Governor Sisolak to remain in office next year, while 48% expect Lombardo to win the gubernatorial election.
On the generic congressional 2022 ballot, 46% of voters plan to support the Republican candidate while 43% plan to support the Democratic candidate. Nine percent are undecided.