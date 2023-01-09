Sparks, NV - EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks, NV invites jobseekers to a Resume Workshop!
This event will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub, 2281 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV 89431. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/ResumeWorkshop-Jan11 and walk-ins are welcome!
RENO, NV - EmployNV Business Hub and Lowe’s invites jobseekers to a hiring event for various Supervisor, Sales, and Stocker positions. Veterans are strongly encouraged to apply! The hiring event will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with early access for Veterans from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub, 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 11, Reno, NV 89502. Wages range from $12.00 to $27.00 per hour. Registration is encouraged at EmployNV - Event and walk-ins are welcome.
Once jobseekers are registered and logged in with EmployNV.gov, search for the following job numbers:
- 656461 Sales Associate-Building Materials (Day) $14.50-$15.00/hour
- 656463 Receiver/Stocker (Overnight) $12.00-$16.00/hour
- 656641 Night Operations Department Supervisor $17.04-$27.00/hour
- 656643 Sales Specialist-Flooring (Closing) $16.00-$19.00/hour
- 656644 Sales Associate-Building Materials (Closing) $14.00-$16.00/hour
- 656645 Sales Specialist-Appliances (Day) $16.00-$19.00/hour
- 656785 Retail Sales (Part-Time) $14.00-$16.00/hour
- 667280 Receiver/Stocker (Overnight) *Veterans Only* $12.00-$16.00/hour
- 667190 Sales Associate-Building Materials (Closing) *Veterans Only* $14.00-$16.00/hour
- 667199 Sales Specialist-Appliances (Day) *Veterans Only* $16.00-$19.00/hour
- 667271 Night Operations Department Supervisor *Veterans Only* $17.04-$27.00/hour
- 667282 Sales Associate-Building Materials (Day) *Veterans Only* $14.50-$15.00/hour
- 667194 Retail Sales (Part-Time) *Veterans Only* $14.00-$16.00/hour
- 667205 Sales Specialist-Flooring (Closing) *Veterans Only* $16.00-$19.00/hour
Jobseekers can get one-on-one help with resumes, job referrals, and training by visiting their nearest EmployNV Business/Career Hub.
Jobseekers who are out of work or looking to change careers are encouraged to register with Nevada’s largest database of jobs at EmployNV.gov.