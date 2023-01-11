State Route 208 in Wilson Canyon is closed due to a major landslide and rockfall across the roadway.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising drivers to expect State Route 208 to be closed for an indeterminate amount of time through the Wilson Canyon in Lyon County.
Likely caused by recent heavy precipitation according to NDOT, a landslide and rockfall fell across roughly 400 feet of roadway between mileposts 14 and 15 at approximately 6 p.m. Jan. 10.
As of this time, there are no immediate indications of injuries as part of the landslide.
NDOT geotechnical engineers are reviewing the site today to help evaluate stability and safety of the area and begin planning for rockfall removal.
While alternate routes are sparse in the rural area, potential options include accessing Yerington or Douglas County via U.S. 95A/U.S. 50 or U.S. 395 south and north of the area.