Entries are now open for the Biggest Little Golf Ball Drop, sponsored by Northern Nevada Hopes and part of the annual Biggest Little Golf Tournament on June 13.
On the day of the tournament, 2,000 golf balls will be dropped onto a green at Somersett Golf & Country Club. If your ball makes in into the hole, you could win $20,000!
The contest also features $500 and $250 guaranteed-win second and third place cash prizes.
All proceeds benefit mentoring programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.
“The ball drop offers us a creative and fun way to engage our community, and to raise money for our programs,” said Derek Beauvais, CEO of BBBSNN. “We’re excited to share this exciting visual and to bring more attention to the importance of mentoring for our youth.”
To learn more and to purchase your golf ball go to: BBBSNN.org.