Envirolution, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Reno recently announced that they've receivef a $20,000 Community Fund grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada to support their Project ReCharge teacher training session from July 25- 27 at Sky Ranch Middle School.
The teacher training is focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) and sustainability education and is the foundation of Envirolution’s flagship program, Project ReCharge, a formal hands-on, project-based STEAM curriculum and training program dedicated to educating and preparing students to become future sustainability leaders.
The Community Fund grant will be instrumental in bringing the innovative program to 16 teachers throughout Northern Nevada while providing them with hands-on classroom materials needed to encourage their students toward STEAM disciplines.
“We are honored to receive funding from the Community Fund to support incredible educators in our community and the students they serve,” said Vanessa Robertson, Co-Executive Director of Envirolution. “It's through these partnerships which allow Project ReCharge to engage and inspire students to have real impact and a voice in their community.”
Envirolution is a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and scaling dynamic K-12 education, youth leadership engagement, and community outreach programs focused on energy efficiency, sustainability, and STEAM career opportunities. Established in 2007, Envirolution’s mission is to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders and workers who will drive the growth of a sustainable economy.
Envirolution’s programs serve teachers, students, and community members by providing them with the training, resources, and real-world experiences needed to engage in quality education and workforce development. Since 2014, Project ReCharge has reached 227 Nevada teachers and approximately 68,000 4th-12 grade students from over 100 schools across 11 school districts throughout Nevada.