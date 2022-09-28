UPDATE, September 28, 2022:
The escaped inmate who was serving time for the bombing of The Luxor has been found and taken into custody.
It happened without incident near Eastern Avenue and Owens Ave. in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Federal authorities are now offering a combined $30,000 reward for information leading to the capture of NDOC escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera.
The medium-security inmate escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs on Friday, September 23.
According to the Inspector General’s Office of the Nevada Department of Corrections, Offender Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been unaccounted for since approximately Friday evening.
The Nevada Department of Corrections says Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was found missing for his scheduled 7 a.m. count Tuesday morning.
The facility was immediately placed on full lock down for an emergency count. The count was completed, and further escape procedures were initiated at approximately 8 a.m. Search teams remain in effect.
Governor Sisolak's office says it has ordered NDOC to conduct and complete a thorough investigation as quickly as possible.
Duarte-Herrera arrived at the Nevada Department of Corrections on February 18, 2010, from Clark County.
He is serving a sentence of life sentence for murder with use of deadly weapon.
Duarte-Herrera is 5'4" tall, 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has no tattoos reported.
A retake warrant has been issued.
Due to the nature of Duarte-Herrera's crime, he should be considered dangerous and should not be approached by the general public.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duarte-Herrera should immediately call 911.