Authorities need your help finding a missing couple from Indiana last reported to be near Coaldale in Esmeralda County.
Deputies say the couple’s phone last pinged on March 28th near Coaldale.
They say that Ronnie and Beverly Barker both have medical issues.
They may be in a 2015 Sunseeker RV, white with black decals with Indiana license plate C128H. It may be towing a white 2020 Kia Soul with Indiana plate FL211A.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office at 775-485-6370.