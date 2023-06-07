The Nevada Ethics Commission is scheduled to discuss whether Governor Joe Lombardo broke ethics violations while campaigning for governor last year.
The ethics complaint lays out a number of alleged violations that happened in videos largely posted to his social media accounts.
The commission alleges Lombardo wore his Clark County sheriff's uniform in photos his for campaign website, that also included his badge, gun and handcuffs.
According to the complaint, the penalties add up to more than $1.6 million.
We did reach out to the governor's office for further comment, but have not heard back yet.
The Ethics Commission will discuss the issue on June 13th in Reno and can be viewed online on YouTube.