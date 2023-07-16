An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect for the Truckee Meadows from Saturday at noon through 8pm Monday because of hot daytime highs and warm overnight lows.
A Heat Advisory has also been posted for Lake Tahoe the weekend of July 14. An advisory is not as severe as a warning, but precautions still need to be made to combat the heat. According to NOAA, a heat wave occurs when there have been two or more days with abnormally hot and uncomfortable weather.
Our next heat wave begins Friday and goes through at least Monday. One good thing about dry air is that it cools off at night, but temperatures will still be warmer than normal adding concern to the heat wave.
Now is the time to make sure your air conditioning is working properly.
Records could be broken this weekend as well. Triple digits are likely in the valley and 90’s are a sure bet at Lake Tahoe. Reno usually sees six days in the 100’s for the whole year, and four during the month of July. The last couple years set records, with 22 days in the triple digits. Eight of those days last year fell during the month of September. Not only could daily records be broken this weekend, but all time records could be tied or broken too. 108 is the temperature to beat in Reno, and the forecasted high is 107 both days this weekend.
Records could be broken at Lake Tahoe this weekend too. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90’s in South Tahoe this weekend, when the old all-time record is 99, but the daily record for Saturday is 90 and 89 on Sunday. Tahoe City has a better chance of beating their all time record of 94 degrees, set back in 1933. Low temperatures are usually met around sunrise, and Reno could break the daily low temperature record Sunday morning too.
Heat is more dangerous than one might think. It is the number one weather-related killer in the United States over the past 30 years. Flooding takes the second spot, and tornadoes are third. Not everyone has air conditioning, and the heat can take a toll on your body, especially if you don’t stay hydrated. Make sure to not leave your dogs or kids in the car, as the temperature inside your car is much hotter than what it is outside.
The weekend is still a couple days away, but models have been showing a heat wave for the past two weeks, so confidence is high and is growing. Not only are the models agreeing that temperatures will be in the triple digits this weekend, but many of their individual members are as well.
So what is causing the heat wave? It’s an area of high pressure that will build along the west coast, with heat building in from the southeast. Thunderstorm chances are low on Saturday, but a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out on Sunday and Monday as our flow turns slightly out of the south.
Make sure to stay hydrated and cool. The ice cream forecast calls for four ice cream treats on Saturday and Sunday.
Reno paramedics say signs of heat stroke can include hot dry skin, lack of sweating, rapid heartbeat, confusion, dizziness, nausea and lack of consciousness.
If somebody experiences these symptoms, it is crucial to call 911 right away.
Signs of heat exhaustion can include sweating, weakness, pale or clammy skin, headache, muscle cramps and nausea or vomiting.
If somebody shows these symptoms, they should move to a cooler environment and drink cool water. If the conditions worsen, a person should seek medical attention.