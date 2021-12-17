This last year and a half has been tough on us all, and sometimes you just need to take that frustration and tension out. Luckily, there's a place here in Northern Nevada that allows you to do just that.
Let's be honest, life has become incrementally more stressful since the beginning of the pandemic. Mental health issues have become more and more common.
“There is a sharp increase in the number of people, especially young people and adolescents that are accessing our services with mental health issues, especially depression and anxiety," said Manal Toppozada, Executive Director of Note-Able Music Therapy.
Rather than the usual trope of "take a deep breath and calm down" when you are angry or anxious, mental health experts are saying sometimes you need to embrace you tension....for a little while.
"Instead of saying ahh I'm so frustrated, I just need to relax now. You can say ahh I so frustrated I just need to let this frustration out in a healthy and controlled way, and then your body can start to relax," said Toppozada.
That’s where places like Smashing Good Time comes in, as they are all about releasing tension with things like axe throwing to a smash room where you get to destroy everything from dishes to TV’s with hammers and bats!
“It's good for therapy, people come in there to take out their frustrations....we've had all kinds of bachelor and bachelorette parties, it's a great team building event too," said Co-Owner of Smashing Good Time Jay Peper.
Smashing Good Time started up just last year by Jay and his wife Ardith...opening their doors just as many were shutting theirs for the pandemic. Jay said it has been a long time dream of his. “They would have festivals every year, put a car in the middle of the town and people would go beat on it. So I'm like wow, that would be a great business idea, and then I saw it pop up in different places, it's just been something I really wanted to get into, I like breaking stuff."
And while you can bring in your own items, they have a wide variety of items just begging for you to take your frustration out on that are locally sourced.
“Through donations, we work with local thrift shops and they come from all over, some of it's already broken and unusable, so we are giving it it's last life, and from here it goes into recycling.”
Smashing Good Time is located in Sparks off baring boulevard. And here's a pro tip, for a discount, head to mysecretsparks.com