As temperatures warm the likelihood of thunderstorms developing increases. Not only do they require heat to grow and survive, but they also need moisture to produce rain. You could even say it’s been muggy lately. There are a variety of factors such as wind direction, that goes into a thunderstorm forecast, but multiple lows moving through the region are playing a big role in our recent wet weather. Warm air rises, and the cool air above from the lows moving through, makes it much easier for clouds to form. It’s a very stagnant weather pattern that is taking forever to change.
According to NOAA, the Truckee Meadows sees nine to eighteen thunderstorm days each year. There has to be at least two flashes of lightning within ten nautical miles in order for it to count. At least a trace of rain has fallen at the Reno Airport nine out of the past eleven days since Wednesday morning.
The jet stream is what drives our weather and is separated between ridges and troughs. A ridge can be thought of as a dome of dry air that is capable of blocking storms. The jet stream works a lot like a jump rope, alternating between hills and valleys. Oftentimes when there is a ridge east of the Rockies, there will be a trough or dip in the jet stream over us. Depending on the position of the low and the wind direction, lows can either enhance the chance for thunderstorms or lower it. Lately, the lows have been positioned enough to our south to give us an east wind and provide us with ample moisture. A low that is to our north with a southwest flow underneath will typically lower the threat for thunderstorms in Reno. As long as the ridge holds strong to our east, we will see these lows continue to move in here. On a very basic level, you can think of our current set up like a traffic jam.
A ridge will move in over the weekend heating us up, and with a layer of warm air moving in aloft, this will make it harder for the air to rise, and we’ll be left with sunnier skies. Thunderstorms can still form with high pressure, but in this case, the warm layer aloft or inversion will help limit rain chances. Just as not every low pressure system leads to thunderstorms in the spring or summer, not every ridge is associated with clear skies.