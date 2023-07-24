The Storey County Sheriff's Office will be cooperating with neighboring agencies through the Joining Forces for our Pedestrian Safety Campaign.
The Storey County Sheriff's Office aims to reduce pedestrian fatalities through this campaign, and will have extra patrols between August 7 to August 31.
Between 2016-2020, 391 pedestrians lost their lives in pedestrian crashes on Nevada roads.
The Governors Highway Safety Association reported 90 pedestrian deaths in 2022 on Nevada roads.
The Storey County Sheriff's Office wants to remind pedestrians and the motoring public that if a cross walk is being used, motorists must yield right of way to pedestrians.
If no crosswalk is available, pedestrians must yield right of way to motorists.
For more information, contact Deputy Dave Ranson at dranson@storeycounty.org.
(The Storey County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)