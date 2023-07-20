As temperatures top 100 degrees this weekend you'll want to stay as cool as possible, and air conditioning (AC) can really help with that.
However, extreme heat like this can challenge your home's AC.
Lincoln Heating & Air says they have been pretty busy and are doing all they can to keep up with the calls.
With getting your AC fixed, they say for how fast it can get fixed varies on the severity of the issue.
The sudden shift to the extreme heat has made an impact.
"It was a very tough June for us because it was rainy and low temperatures, but eventually the heat comes, and everyone thinks of the same thing at the same time," said Robert Quirk, President for Lincoln Heating & Air.
"It was a real late winter so it kind of pushed into our regular maintenance time and stuff like that so everything kind of got pushed back a little bit, but we're definitely seeing some increased work and a little more lead times to get stuff done," said Andrew Burns, Field Supervisor for Lincoln Heating & Air.
Some things the HVAC company recommends for people to help maintain their AC is to make sure the air filters are clean, change the batteries in thermostats, and clear all debris around your AC unit.
If you are waiting a few days or weeks for your AC to get fixed, they recommend putting the drapes down on all windows, limit use of indoor lights and if you can move all cooking outside.
Lincoln recommends for people to get their AC unit maintained to prevent any significant damages or outages, once before summer and again before the cold hits in the winter.
One resident who have had theirs go out in the past, recommends following that advice.
"But we learned, we learned you have to be prepared for it, but this is why we wanted to call around right away and get somebody out here," said Greg Gerhard, Sparks resident.
Gerhard also says it's better to get out in front of it while they can.
"I know that the HVAC companies are really busy so if we end up with a surprise break down, we can be waiting for days with no AC and then we have a big issue," Gerhard said.
With more people calling as temperatures have hit over 100 degrees the past week, Lincoln says they're handling the busyness pretty well.
"We've been getting a lot of calls and we've been doing a pretty good job with keeping up the needs of our customers, but even so day-to-day we still have a big stack of people to see as the sun comes up," Quirk said.