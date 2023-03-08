Snowy conditions have prompted the closure of Mt. Rose Highway from Sunridge Drive to Douglas Fir.
There's no immediate word on when the highway will reopen.
I-80 west traffic is being turned around at Truckee due to multiple spinouts over Donner Summit.
I-80 east remains open to cars, but trucks are being held at Applegate.
Another day, more challenges in the Sierra! We are turning all westbound Interstate 80 traffic in @TownofTruckee due to multiple spinouts over Donner Summit. Trucks are being held on EB 80 in Applegate. Passenger vehicles OK, chains or AWD/4WD required. @CHPAuburn @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/g2nYGBc7g4— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 8, 2023
Plan on chain controls and possible road closures along mountain passes Thursday night through Sunday morning.
A few snow showers are possible early Saturday morning, switching back to rain that will last until Sunday morning.
Snow showers are expected Wednesday with another 6-12" in the mountains and 1-3" around our valleys.
Call 511 for the latest road conditions in Nevada.
This traffic camera image tells the story.— Nevada DOT Reno (@nevadadotreno) March 8, 2023
🛑Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) currently CLOSED🛑from Douglas Fir Drive to Fairview Boulevard due to extreme winter conditions and low visibility.
Highway updates: https://t.co/j1HkXFNX8R or download the Nevada 511 app. pic.twitter.com/EskzmOiN46