Snowy conditions have prompted the closure of Mt. Rose Highway from Sunridge Drive to Douglas Fir. 

There's no immediate word on when the highway will reopen.

I-80 west traffic is being turned around at Truckee due to multiple spinouts over Donner Summit.  

I-80 east remains open to cars, but trucks are being held at Applegate.

Plan on chain controls and possible road closures along mountain passes Thursday night through Sunday morning.

A few snow showers are possible early Saturday morning, switching back to rain that will last until Sunday morning.

Snow showers are expected Wednesday with another 6-12" in the mountains and 1-3" around our valleys.

Call 511 for the latest road conditions in Nevada. 