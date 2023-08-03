Fake Electors Issue Could Remain Pervasive in NV Politics

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Attorney General Aaron Ford did not bring charges against alleged Republican fake electors in Nevada.
While Attorney General Aaron Ford was barred from prosecuting fake electors because there is no current state policy, he did give testimony supporting SB133 which would have created state policy.
Now some are wondering if the issues surrounding 2020 fake electors could remain relevant in Nevada politics for years to come.
"As you know I have been silent on Nevada's fake electors except to say that the matter was on our radar. With it on our radar we ascertained that the state's statute did not directly address the conduct in question to the dismay of some and to the delight of others," said (D-NV) Attorney General in a public testimony in support of SB133.
Governor Joe Lombardo vetoed SB133.
In Governor Lombardo's veto statement he says the bill was too punitive and not effective in securing Nevada's elections:
"I believe ensuring the sanctity and security of our elections is paramount to maintaining public confidence in both our electoral processes and in elected officials. There should be strict punishments for those seeking to undermine that confidence, including those engaged in schemes to present slates of false electors.
That said, it is difficult to fathom how the penalty for being engaged in such a scheme should be harsher-in terms of time-served and by requiring a permanent relinquishment of certain unrelated employment rights-than the penalty for high-level fentanyl traffickers, certain domestic violence perpetrators, and even some of the most extreme and violent actors on January 6.
Because SB133 does nothing to ensure the security of our elections and merely provides disproportionately harsh penalties for an, admittedly, terrible crime, I cannot support it.
For these reasons, I veto this bill and return it without my signature or approval," wrote (R-NV) Gov. Joe Lombardo.
But now the fake electors question may revisit both lawmakers in the 2026 general election.
"It could be detrimental for the Governor and it could also be detrimental for Aaron Ford decides to run for governor in 2026 because he hasn't charged them either. And so both men right now who could do something are not. So it's not a republican or democratic thing, and a lot of people are scratching their head wondering why," said Vote Nevada Executive Director Sondra Cosgrove.
However, political consultant Annette Magnus said there are no laws in the books for Attorney General Ford to hold Nevada's fake electors accountable.
That's why SB133 needed to be signed into law.
"You did see bipartisan support on this bill, but at the end of the day the Governor wasn't willing to sign it into law and that is unfortunate. And, that is why you saw Attorney General Ford not be able to prosecute anybody, is that we don't have laws on the books that are necessary to actually hold people accountable," said Nevada political consultant Annettee Magnus.
We received a statement from Ford's office saying quote: "Attorney General Ford doesn't make prosecutorial decisions based on politics or partisanship, only the law. No one should want it any other way."
We have also been in touch with Governor Lombardo's office.